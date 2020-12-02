NC, Cong, PDP enemies of Gujjars, Bakerwals, says BJP’s Ravinder Raina

BJP’s Jammu and Kashmir unit president Ravinder Raina, on Tuesday, said that National Conference, Congress and PDP are “enemies of the Gujjars and Bakerwals”.

Addressing an election rally at Jora Farm in RS Pura sector, Raina lashed out at the three parties for “doing criminal injustice against Gujjars and Bakerwals in Jammu and Kashmir”. “They have done grave injustice with the STs including Gujjars and Bakkarwals of the region,” he said.

“These parties lacked political will and deliberately did injustice against the Gujjars and Bakerwals over the years. But after abrogation of Article 370, all communities are benefitted. Due to revocation of the draconian laws, the ignored communities are getting political reservation in the region,” he added.

“Only BJP has fought for the rights of the said communities with the sole aim to serve the society,” he said and appealed to people to cast their votes in favour of BJP candidates in the ongoing DDC elections.