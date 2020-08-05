Sections
NC, Congress unit in Kargil to mark August 5 as black day

NC, Congress unit in Kargil to mark August 5 as black day

They have also demanded restoration of statehood to J&K.

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 00:16 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Srinagar

The National Conference and the Congress unit in Kargil will mark August 5 as a black day and leaders of both the parties have decided to fight jointly for social, cultural and political rights of the people of Ladakh. They have also demanded restoration of statehood to J&K.

The decision to mark August 5 as black day was taken after the NC and Congress leaders of Kargil held a meeting in this regard. An invite was extended to BJP leaders in Kargil, however, they did not attend the meeting.

Later, a joint resolution was moved which was signed by Qamar Ali Akhoon, the member of central committee National Conference and Haji Asghar Ali, working president Congress Committee, Ladakh.

In a joint statement, the leaders said that the NC and Congress will declare August 5 as the darkest day in the history of J&K and Ladakh. “The two parties have strongly condemned the division of erstwhile state of J&K and appealed for reintegration of J&K and Ladakh and complete restoration of statehood,” reads the statement.



