NC demands increase in bed strength, installation of oxygen plants

The National Conference on Thursday expressed concerns over alarming spike in Covid-19 cases in Jammu and the lack of adequate infrastructural to meet the challenge.

“The situation is quite serious due to lack of oxygen, ventilators and inavailability of enough beds to cope up with the situation,” senior NCo leaders said, in a joint statement. They sought corrective measures on war footing for patient care and treatment.

They demanded setting up of a thousand-bedded covid hospital on the pattern adopted by the Punjab government besides allocating more beds in the government medical colleges and associated hospitals to accommodate patients whose number is increasing manifold with each passing day.

The present strength of 608 beds out of the total capacity of 2,637 in the associated hospitals is meagre and needs to be revisited in view of the crisis-like situation posed by the pandemic, they said.

“The allocation of 203 beds out of 1,077 in GMC, 110 of 250 in CD Hospital, 70 of 120 in the psychiatry hospital, 60 of750 in SMG Hospital and 165 of 200 beds in Maternity Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, is inadequate keeping in view the spike in cases. There is a need for extraordinary measures to meet the extraordinary situation”, the statement read.

The NC leaders expressed their dismay over acute shortage of oxygen, wondering why the need for it had not been anticipated immediately after outbreak of the disease, leaving patients in a lurch in the midst of the corona crisis.

They called for installation of liquid oxygen generation plant besides other plants in hospitals on the war footing, besides similar facilities at district hospitals to cater to needs of peripheral health institutions.

They said the shortage of oxygen has proved detrimental to patient care, causing anxiety among the infected people and their attendants.

Provincial president Devender Singh Rana, senior leaders Ajay Kumar Sadhotra,Surjeet Singh Salathia, Rattan Lal Gupta, Syed Mushtaq Ahmed Bukhari, Sheikh Bashir Ahmed, Sajjad Kitchloo, Kashmira Singh, Khalid Najeeb Suharwardy, Abdul Gani Malik, Javeed Rana and others signed the statement.