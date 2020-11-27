Sections
NCP MLA Bharat Bhalke critical, admitted to Pune’s Ruby Hospital

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 21:10 IST

By Abhay Khairnar,

PUNE: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) member of legislative assembly (MLA) Bhalchanda Bhalke is admitted at Ruby Hospital for post Covid-19 treatment. His condition is stated to be critical, according to the hospital spokesperson.

NCP leader Sharad Pawar met Bhalke at the hospital on Friday afternoon.

Ruby Hospital’s Dr PK Grant said, “Bhalke is admitted for post Covid-19 treatment. His condition is very critical and we are trying our best to improve his health.”

Grant confirmed that NCP leader Pawar visited the hospital and sought details about the medical condition of Bhalke.

Bhalke is the MLA from Mangalwedha assembly constituency from Solapur district. He was tested Covid-19 positive on October 30. He recovered, but later developed kidney-related problems.

Bhalke is a third time MLA from Malshiras Pandharpur assembly constituency. He quit the Congress in 2019 and tried to join the BJP, but was unable to get a seat. He contested the election on NCP ticket and won it.

