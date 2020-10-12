NCRTC fined ₹50 lakh for violating dust control norms

New Delhi: Stepping up its action against polluters before the winters set in, Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Sunday fined the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) ₹50 lakh for not taking dust-control measures at one of its construction sites.

The minister, who inspected demolition sites at Netaji Nagar and Kasturba Nagar on Sunday, said the fine was issued after uncovered mounds of dust were found at an NCRTC construction site near Vikas Sadan, where a Rapid Metro building is coming up.

Rai said they have flouted dust-control norms, despite directions from the government.

“I have issued directions to impose a fine of ₹50 lakh against NCRTC. Such disregard for air pollution will not be tolerated,” he said.

The minister said that if the transport corporation continues to violate pollution norms, the work itself will be banned.

NCRTC did not comment on the violations.

On Saturday, during another inspection of construction sites, the environment minister had imposed a fine of ₹20 lakh on the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) for violating dust-control norms at a demolition site on Tansen Marg in central Delhi.

Directions were also issued not to carry out or restart any demolition activity without installing an anti-smog gun and taking other measures to prevent dust pollution at the project site. The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) had earlier asked FICCI and other bodies to stop work at six construction and demolition sites for not taking adequate steps to control dust pollution.

At present, there are 39 sites in Delhi, covering an overall area of more than 20,000 square metres, where construction work is ongoing. Anti-smog guns have been installed at 33 of these sites. The government has also imposed fines ranging between ₹20,000 and ₹5 lakh on 31 RMC (ready-mix concrete) plants for not taking measures to prevent dust pollution.

Work was ordered to be stopped at 11 of these plants, where violations were found to be serious.

The environment department has set up 14 inspection teams to check violations of pollution norms this year.

This anti-dust campaign will continue in mission mode till October 15 and strict action will be taken against the violators, the minister had earlier said.