NCRTC to expedite work on Delhi-Gurugram-Alwar rapid rail project

Gurugram: The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) said Thursday it has begun expediting pending work on the upcoming Delhi-Gurugram-Alwar regional rapid transport system (RRTS) corridor, which had been delayed due to the nationwide lockdown. According to the corporation, road widening between the IDLP Complex and the Atul Kataria Chowk in Gurugram, work for which had been held up due to absence of labour, will “commence shortly”, and that tenders for various components of the project are now being finalised.

Officials said design work on the corridor is being done remotely, and has picked up pace in the past two months. “We are still in a detailed-design stage. Unlike the Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor, where there has been some slight fall back in the construction schedule, the Delhi-Alwar corridor is not affected so severely. To the contrary, we have been solely focusing on planning and design aspects for now so that they can be implemented as soon as the Centre’s approval for construction is received,” said Sudhir Sharma, spokesperson, NCRTC.

At present, this corridor has not yet received the Centre’s nod, seeing as the nodal ministry for the project. However, Sharma added that due to the absence of traffic in the past two months, officials were able to carry out other pre-construction works in Gurugram smoothly. “A water pipeline of the GMDA’s which was in the way of the alignment has been successfully shifted. We are now moving on to shifting of high-tension lines,” Sharma added.

The NCRTC also undertook pre-construction tunnelling studies during the lockdown, he said. “The Delhi-Rajasthan route has several tunnels in the alignment, some as much as six-seven kilometres long. During the lockdown, we undertook pre-construction studies to ensure proper ventilation for workers inside these tunnels once construction work commences. These are design-related concerns which are being addressed currently,” Sharma added.

Meanwhile, various tenders for design and construction, which were held up during the lockdown, are now in the final stage and are likely to be awarded in the coming weeks. These include tenders for detailed-design consultations (DDC), and civil constructions for viaducts, tunnels and RRTS stations between Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi and the Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror Urban Complex in Rajasthan, as per an NCRTC press release on Thursday. The corridor will service parts of Delhi, Gurugram, Rewari and Alwar.