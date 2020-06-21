NDA pays homage to late Col B Santosh Babu, slain in Galwan valley clash

PUNE A wreath-laying ceremony was organised for the late Col B Santosh Babu, an alumnus of 105 course of National Defence Academy (NDA) who died in the line of duty.

He was killed during a clash with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley of Eastern Ladakh on June 15.

His name was inscribed with full military honours on the sacred walls of Hut of Remembrance in golden letters adding him to the elite league of ‘ex-NDA brave hearts’. The wreath-laying ceremony was organised wherein Commandant NDA, Lt Gen Asit Mistry, AVSM, SM, VSM laid a wreath on behalf of all officers and cadets of NDA and the ex- NDA fraternity.

Col Babu was also an instructor at NDA from July 2010 to December 2011. He will be remembered for his selfless service, devotion to duty and resolute courage, said a press release issued by NDA.