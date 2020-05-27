Sections
Home / Cities / NDMC officials test positive, offices sealed

NDMC officials test positive, offices sealed

New Delhi: The sixth floor of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) headquarters and the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Place building, which houses commercial department of the municipality, were sealed on...

Updated: May 27, 2020 22:59 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi: The sixth floor of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) headquarters and the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Place building, which houses commercial department of the municipality, were sealed on Wednesday after three employees tested positive for Covid-19.

According to district administration officials, the report of 14 NDMC employees from these two departments, who had fever, also is awaited.

The sixth floor of the NDMC headquarters houses accounts department of the civic body while the commercial department is housed in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Place building in Gole Market. Commercial department deals with the billing of water and electricity charges.

“The premises are sealed for 48 hours after employees working at these offices were found Covid-19 positive. All other staff is directed to work from home during this period,” an order issued by director (coordination) and nodak officer for Covid-19, Virender Singh said on Wednesday.



Officials of the New Delhi district administration said that those tested positive include two male employees from accounts department and one male employee from the commercial department of the municipality.

“The contact tracing of patients is underway. The floor has been sealed for thorough sanitation exercises,” the official said.

Now the number of Covid-19 cases in NDMC have reached to six in last two months. Last week the civic body had shut its Palika dispensary located in the NDMC headquarter after a doctor working there was found positive. The dispensary has now been opened.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

13 personnel of CISF unit guarding Mazagon Dock test positive for Covid-19
May 27, 2020 23:51 IST
Quarantine fitness: Train like Karan Oberoi
May 27, 2020 23:50 IST
Another cop succumbs to Covid-19, death toll in Mumbai Police at 13
May 27, 2020 23:49 IST
BEST employee defeats Covid-19, resumes duty 4 days before retirement
May 27, 2020 23:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.