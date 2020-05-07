Sections
Nearly 3,000 stranded migrant workers from Uttarakhand leave Gurugram for home

Nearly 3,000 migrant workers from Uttarakhand, who were stranded in Gurugram since the lockdown came into force in March, were taken home on Wednesday morning in buses arranged by the hill state....

Updated: May 07, 2020 23:44 IST

By Abhishek Behl,

Nearly 3,000 migrant workers from Uttarakhand, who were stranded in Gurugram since the lockdown came into force in March, were taken home on Wednesday morning in buses arranged by the hill state. Officials said the workers were screened for temperatures and flu-like symptoms before being allowed to start their journeys.

The migrants, who worked in the city, had registered themselves online on a Haryana government portal seeking help to return home. They were called by the authorities to three designated spots on Wednesday, said officials.

Over 108 buses had been sent by the Uttarakhand government which picked up the workers from Tau Devi Lal stadium, the Sector 12 bus stand, and Government Girls College in Sector 14. All the buses left the city between 5am and 10am.

A district administration spokesperson said 2,978 migrant workers from Uttarakhand returned home on Wednesday. “Adequate arrangements were made for sending off the workers: 856 passengers left the Sector 12 bus stand in 38 buses, 45 buses took 1,396 passengers from Tau Devi Lal Stadium, and 726 passengers left from Sector 14 in 25 buses,” he added.



Most of the workers are from Haridwar, Champawat and Rudrapur districts of Uttarakhand, officials said.

Sanjay Yadav, duty magistrate, who oversaw the departure of migrant workers from the city bus stand, said the administration gave refreshments to the workers in the morning and packed food was given to them for lunch. “A team of doctors from the health department came in the morning and checked the temperatures and other health parameters of the migrants. Only those who are completely healthy were allowed to leave,” said Yadav.

Yadav further said all norms of social distancing were followed during the entire exercise. ”Only 25 passengers were allowed in a 50-seater bus,” he added.

The district administration also said the modalities for arranging the return of other migrants, who want to go back to their homes, are being worked out and tehsildar, Gurugram, has been appointed as the nodal officer for the process.

