Nearly half DU seats filled in first list, second cut-off on Saturday

New Delhi:

As many as 34,814 out of 70,000 available undergraduate seats in colleges across the Delhi University have been filled under the first cut-off list this year. The final tally was likely to increase as around 6,000 applicants were yet to pay fees at the time this report was filed.

The second cut-off will be released by Saturday evening. Officials across the colleges said there will be a marginal drop of 0.5 to 1 percentage points in the second list in almost all the courses.

Last year, 24,000 candidates had taken admissions under the first cut-off list.

According to the data provided by the university, as many as 59,730 students had applied for 70,000 undergraduate seats across 61 colleges (excluding St Stephen’s and Jesus and Mary) under the first cut-off list.

Of them, 34814 had paid the fees to confirm their admissions by 8 pm on Friday. At least 6,394 applicants were expected to complete the formalities by 11.59 pm on Friday.

Despite the high cut-offs, colleges witnessed a huge rush for admissions in the first list. Several courses at some colleges have already seen over-admissions.

In Lady Shri Ram (LSR) College, which has announced a 100% cut-off for admissions to Political Science, Psychology, and Economics this year, 400 out of the available 750 seats were filled in the first cut-off list. Principal Suman Sharma said that seats under the unreserved category won’t be available in some courses, including BSc (Hons) in Mathematics and at least four combinations of BA (prog) in the second list.

However, seats are still available in all three courses having the 100% cut-off. “There will be only a marginal drop in the cut-offs of these subjects in the second list,” Sharma said.

Hindu College will close admissions for eight of the 17 undergraduate programs it offers. The college has already enrolled more students than the available seats in courses such as BA (Hons) Hindi, Political Science, History, and English. “We will close admissions under Political Science, History, Physics, Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Chemistry, and Zoology. For the roughly 20 seats in BA (Honours) in Hindi, we had admitted over 65 people. So there will only be a marginal drop in the rest of the cut-offs,” said principal Anju Shrivastava. The college has admitted over 900 students under the first cut-off list.

Ramjas College has also witnessed over-admissions in courses, including Political Science (Hons), BSc in Statistics and Zoology, and some combinations of BA (prog). The college has witnessed 916 admissions under the first cut-off list. Principal Manoj Khanna said there won’t be any change in the cut-off of some courses in the second list in which only a few seats are vacant.

In Hansraj College, as many as 1,220 seats were filled in the first cut-off, and admissions in some courses including BSc in Mathematics, Anthropology, and BA (Hons) in History will be closed in the second cut-off list.

Miranda House had admitted at least 542 students under the first cut-off list till Friday evening. Acting principal Bijayalaxmi Nanda said the college will not take admissions in BA (Honours) in Political Science and Geography for the unreserved category in the second list. “There will only be a marginal decrease between .25 and one percentage point across the rest of the courses. We had kept the BA programe cut-offs on the higher side, so that too will be reduced,” she said.

In Shri Ram College of Commerce, as many as 125 students have already enrolled for BA (Hons) in Economics against the available 155 seats. In BCom (Hons) 121 admissions were done in the first cut-off list for 626 seats.

The rush was equally heavy in off-campus colleges in the first list. In Rajdhani College, 450 out of the available 1194 seats were filled in the first cut-off. College principal Rajesh Giri said that the admissions will not be open in the general category in some courses, including English (Hons), Political Science (Hons), History (Hons), and BSc in Mathematics and Chemistry, in the second cut-off list.

In Bhaskaracharya College Of Applied Sciences, seats in 7 out of 11 courses were filled in the first cut-off. College principal Balram Pani said, “We won’t have admissions in the unreserved category in some courses including Physics (Hons), microbiology, Zoology (Hons), Chemistry and biomedical science in the second cut-off list.”