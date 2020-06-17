Sections
Need clarity on face-off with China: Shiv Sena MP

Shiv Sena’s Rajya Sabha parliamentarian Priyanka Chaturvedi demanded clarity from the Centre over the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese soldiers in eastern Ladakh...

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 01:28 IST

By Swapnil Rawal,

Shiv Sena’s Rajya Sabha parliamentarian Priyanka Chaturvedi demanded clarity from the Centre over the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese soldiers in eastern Ladakh that has claimed lives of 20 Indian soldiers. She said the elected Opposition should be taken into confidence. Chaturvedi, who is the deputy leader in the party, took to Twitter and advised the Centre to not “feed propaganda” to the media while giving out information. “Dear GOI, You have the best interest in mind but we need clarity. The nation stands with you in solidarity but they deserve to know it isn’t a good idea even strategically to not take the elected opposition in confidence Lastly, do not feed propaganda to the media. Just facts,” she tweeted.

