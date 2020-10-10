Need for ease of doing business discussed at PU regional centre in Ludhiana

University Business School, Panjab University Regional Centre, Ludhiana, in association with Bhartiya Shikshan Mandal, Punjab, organised a webinar titled “Ease of doing business in Punjab: Challenges and way forward” on Saturday.

RP Tiwari, vice-chancellor of Central University of Punjab, Bathinda, was the chief guest on the occasion and the guest of honour was Rajat Aggarwal CEO, Invest Punjab.

Panjab University vice-chancellor Raj Kumar said that the webinar will encourage a close coordination between academic and government outlook regarding industry.

Tiwari said that the problem with the overall business environment in the country was the huge gap between the skills of graduates and business requirements. He hoped that the New Education Policy will fill the gap. He expressed happiness over Punjab taking major strides in skill development, start-ups, incubations and entrepreneurship.

He also insisted on sustainable development and hoped for constant industry-academia interaction.

Aggarwal spoke on the initiatives undertaken by the Punjab government to encourage an environment of business. He said that several measures have been taken in this direction including single-window offices, reductions of regulatory burdens, digital approvals, monitoring of timelines, setting up of special desks and self-certifications.

Gurmeet Singh Kular, president, FICO, was the main speaker at the webinar. He said that much has to be done in order to make industry a vibrant and a flourishing enterprise. He added that land costs, expensive and intermittent power supply, high rates of interest charged by banks, high cost of raw materials and high freight charges are serious problems being faced by the industry in Ludhiana.

Harish Anand, economic adviser, Vardhman Group of Industries, spoke on the need for ease of doing business to accelerate investment and economic growth in Punjab.