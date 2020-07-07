Need more testing, faster results: Devendra Fadnavis in Thane

Sections
Updated: Jul 07, 2020 02:19 IST

By Ankita G Menon,

Former Maharashtra chief minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis on Monday visited the quarantine centres and the 1,000-bed facility at Balkum to review the preparations in the city to fight the outbreak, even as the total number of cases crossed the 10,000-mark.

The Opposition leader also met Thane municipal commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma and recommended an increase in the number of tests and said the results must be provided within 24 hours.

“The number of tests conducted everyday should be increased. We will get clarity on the situation if there are more tests conducted and accordingly, solutions can be planned. No administration should hide the figures, as it will hamper the measures to handle the outbreak,” said the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader.

He also asked the state government to pay attention to civic bodies that are financially weaker and in need of infrastructure and manpower.



“Although the state has allotted funds to the municipal corporations, not all civic bodies are in a stable condition. The state should provide them with proper infrastructure and manpower, as the civic bodies are currently relying on private hospitals for the treatment of Covid-19 patients,” said Fadnavis.

When asked about the recent transfer orders of 10 deputy police commissioners which had been stayed by the chief minister’s office and the home minister, Fadnavis said, “Ideally, the decision related to transfer police personnel is taken by the home minister and the CM needs to be in the loop. However, in this case, it is evident that the chief minister was not aware of the police transfers. Hence the stay was announced at the eleventh hour.”

Mumbai by police commissioner Param Bir Singh had recently transferred the police personnel within Mumbai.

