Updated: Jun 23, 2020 19:29 IST

Need to strengthen sports infrastructure in state: HP governor

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 19:29 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

Himachal Pradesh governor Bandaru Dattatreya. (HT File)

Himachal Pradesh governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Tuesday stressed the need to strengthen sports infrastructure and provide facilities like indoor stadiums in the state.

He was interacting with the office-bearers of Himachal Pradesh Olympic Association on the occasion of International Olympic Day. Rural development and panchayati raj minister Virendra Kanwar was also present on the occasion.

Dattatreya said there was no dearth of sports talent in the state, but efforts should be made to facilitate them and provide them the right platform to grow.

He said the sports infrastructures should be developed on public-private partnership and advised promoting indoor sports like kabaddi and volleyball in the state.



The governor said more employment opportunities should be given to the players. He expressed satisfaction that women players of the state were performing well at the international level. He suggested organising camps for selected sportspersons of tribal areas.

Appreciating the efforts of the organisers, Dattatreya said the initiative would help in developing a new environment of sports in the state.

Vice-president of Himachal Pradesh Olympic Association Virendra Kanwar apprised the governor about various steps being taken by the state government to promote sports activities.

He said every year various sports activities are conducted to encourage people to actively take part in sports and promote the spirit of Olympism on International Olympic Day. He added that this year, the association was celebrating the events online due to Covid-19 pandemic.

General secretary of the association, Rajesh Bhandari, detailed the line-up of activities.

