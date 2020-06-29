Need to strike balance between development and conservation to protect environment: Jai Ram

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday stressed on the need for striking a balance between development and conservation to protect the environment.

He was presiding over the 9th meeting of Himachal Pradesh State Board for Wildlife here.

The CM said forests play a major role in maintenance of ecological balance and the state government has been giving a thrust to afforestation.

“The state government has set a target to plant 1.20 crore saplings during the current financial year. Forests of Himachal are rich in biodiversity and provide fodder, timber and medicinal plants to the local community besides being home to a large variety of fauna,” he said.

The CM said 15% of the geographical area of the state falls under protected area network. “There are five national parks, 25 wildlife sanctuaries and three nature conservation reserves in the state, he added.

He said the state government is strictly enforcing the Wildlife Conservation Act to protect endangered species and expressed delight over the success of captive breeding of the Western Tragopan.

Thakur said the government will put efforts to make Pong Dam reservoir as a major tourist attraction keeping in view that large number of migratory birds visit the wetland every year.

“The government will ensure that various developmental activities in wildlife areas cause minimum damages to the ecosystem and wildlife,” he added.

Thakur also appreciated the activities undertaken by the forest department during the Covid-19 pandemic. He said various issues regarding diversion of 2.80 hectares forest land in Shikari Devi Wildlife Sanctuary for upgradation of existing Thunag Panjut-Lambasafar Chilamgrd–Shikari Mata road will be taken with appropriate authority.

The CM also asked the department to take up the matter for diversion of 1.55 hectare forest land in Khokhan wildlife sanctuary for extension of existing Dohranala-Shilirajgiri (Chesta) road upto Lot Rohlagi village in Kullu district.

State forest minister Govind Singh Thakur said the protected area network has a great potential of ecotourism. He said the Great Himalayan National Park is a world heritage site whereas Pong Dam, Renukaji and Chandetal Ramsar sites also attract domestic and foreign tourists in large numbers.

Additional chief secretary (forests) Sanjay Gupta said matters approved by the state wildlife board will be sent to the National Wildlife Board at the earliest for seeking final approval.

State govt committed for safety, empowerment of women: CM

The state government is committed for safety and empowerment of women, the chief minister said while presiding over a meeting of Saksham Gudiya Board here.

He said the main objective and mandate of the Board was to review the implementation of various schemes, policies and programmes for protection, safety and empowerment of women and to make recommendation such as acts, rules, and schemes related to womenfolk.

He said all departments, boards and corporations should be requested to provide information regarding schemes launched by them for the betterment of womenfolk so that they could be publicised and women could be motivated to derive benefits of the schemes.

“Access to information regarding Gudia Helpline-1515 should also be shared with the Saksham Gudiya Board by the police department,” he added.