NEET centre changed for 480 students in Greater Noida to maintain social distancing

Noida: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has changed an examination centre in Greater Noida for 480 students appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). These students will now have to reach DPS Greater Noida in Sector Gamma II, instead of the earlier allotted exam centre at Ascent International School in Sector Delta II.

Jyoti Gupta, principal of DPS Sahibabad and city co-ordinator for Noida-Greater Noida chapter of NEET, said that 960 students (from roll numbers 4410004001 to 4410004960) were earlier allotted examination centre at Ascent International School in Sector Delta 2.

“Due to Covid protocols and social distancing norms, only 480 students (from roll number 4410004001 to 4410004480) have been allotted the same examination centre. The rest 480 students have been given another centre – DPS Greater Noida in Gamma II,” she said.

“We will also use some buses to facilitate the students reach the revised examination centre, in case they reach the previous centre by mistake,” Gupta said.

A total of around 10,000 students will appear for NEET at 17 centres in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad on September 13 (Sunday). The National Testing Agency (NTA) has appointed eight centres in Ghaziabad, two in Noida and seven in Greater Noida.

Since each examination centre has unique series for roll numbers, those students whose centre is changed have been issued new admit cards.

NTA also issued a statement regarding the change in examination centre. “NTA hereby informs that the examination centres of NEET (UG) - 2020 examination scheduled on 13 September 2020 from 2pm to 5pm for some of the candidates have been changed due to implementation of COVID-19 measures.”

The testing has also informed the candidates through SMS and email about the change in examination centre. Such candidates are advised to download their latest admit card available on NEET website (https://ntaneet.nic.in).