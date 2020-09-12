NEET exam in Ludhiana: Aspirants directed to wear masks, gloves, carry sanitiser

Over 2,566 students will appear for the NEET 2020 conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission to MBBS/BDS courses and other undergraduate medical courses in approved/recognised medical/dental and other colleges/institutes in India. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As medical aspirants gear up for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) to be held on Sunday amid the pandemic, authorities at the three examination centres in the city have made elaborate arrangements to maintain social distancing and ensure safety of the students.

Over 2,566 students will appear for the NEET 2020 conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission to MBBS/BDS courses and other undergraduate medical courses in approved/recognised medical/dental and other colleges/institutes in India.

The three centres are SGND Convent School, Andlu (960 candidates), Amrit Indo Canadian Academy, Laddian Kalan (646 candidates), and Guru Nanak Model Senior Secondary School, Doraha (960 candidates).

All centres sanitised

The three-hour exam will begin at 2pm. Students will be seated in adherence with the social distancing norms with 12 students in one room, and entry and exit will be staggered so as to avoid crowding.

The entry gates at all three centres will be opened at 11am, and no student will be allowed to enter the premises after 1.30pm. Every 40 minutes, 150 students will be allowed to enter the gate at the examination centres and there will be separate rows for boys and girls to maintain social distancing.

Hand sanitisers have been kept in every room and premises of all the three centres have been sanitised. However, as per NTA instructions, a candidate will be allowed entry only with mask on face, gloves on hands, transparent water bottle, small hand sanitiser and exam related documents (admit card/lD card).

Staff,candidates to be scanned at entry

As per the instructions of NTA, all staff members and candidates will be checked with thermo-guns at the entry point and those showing above normal body temperature or those with Covid-19 symptoms will be isolated in a separate room.

If the candidate’s temperature becomes normal in 15 minutes, he/she will be allowed to take the exam from the earmarked seats, else they will have to attempt the test from the isolation room. A health expert will be deputed in the isolation room to provide medical help to the candidate(s) if required.

Paramjit Kaur, principal of BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, and NTA coordinator for Ludhiana, said, “The examination centres are fully prepared to conduct the exam and all arrangements have been made according to the standard operating procedures. We have already briefed the centre superintendents and invigilators through webinars to ensure social distancing and other safety measures are followed.”