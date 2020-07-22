Sections
Home / Cities / Negative marking in Haryana civil services preliminary exams

Negative marking in Haryana civil services preliminary exams

Both the question papers will be objective (multiple choice questions) and each paper will be of two hours duration.

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 17:38 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The state government has amended the Haryana Civil Services (Executive Branch) Rules, 2008 and now for each wrong answer, one fourth (0.25) mark will be deducted, an official spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The preliminary examination of Haryana Civil Services (executive branch) will have two papers of 100 marks each. While questions related to general studies (existing and notified syllabus) will be asked in Paper-1, in the Paper-II (civil services aptitude test) the candidates will have to secure 33% marks to qualify the examination.

The civil services aptitude test will have comprehension, inter-personal skills, communication skills, logical reasoning, analytical ability, decision making and problem-solving, general mental ability and basic numeracy (numbers and their relations, order of magnitude, etc-Class 10 level), data interpretation (charts, graphs, tables, data sufficiency, etc Class 10 level).

Both the question papers will be objective (multiple choice questions) and each paper will be of two hours duration.



The spokesperson said the result of preliminary examination will be based only on the marks obtained in Paper-1, provided that the candidate has secured 33% marks in the Civil Services Aptitude Test (Paper-II).

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli top celebrity endorsement list
Jul 22, 2020 17:35 IST
Dalit man allegedly beaten by cops for not wearing a mask, dies in Andhra’s Prakasam district
Jul 22, 2020 17:35 IST
Schools cannot hike fee, charge students for transport, laboratory etc: Bengal govt
Jul 22, 2020 17:33 IST
Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Jul 22, 2020
Jul 22, 2020 17:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.