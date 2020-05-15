Neighbour arrested for molesting minor

Sections
Updated: May 15, 2020 23:20 IST

By Tanmayee Tyagi,

Noida:A 20-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly molesting a seven-year-old girl in his house on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Noida police, the girl studies in a government school, and had gone out to play when the incident took place.

“According to the complaint, filed by the girl’s mother, she had been playing outside the house on Wednesday afternoon while the parents were inside. While she was playing, the suspect lured her in, on the pretext of playing ludo with her,” said Amit Kumar Singh, station house officer, Phase 3 police station.

“After the girl returned home, she told her mother about the incident, after which the family approached us and an FIR was filed, and the girl was sent for a medical examination, which did not confirm rape. The suspect fled his house after the incident,” Singh said.



The girl’s parents are daily wage workers.

Based on the woman’s complaint, the suspect was booked under Section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso).

He was arrested near the power house at Mamura crossing on Friday morning and produced before a magistrate, after which he was sent to jail.

According to the police, the suspect hails from Hardoi district and was living with his sister in Noida.

On Tuesday, Phase 3 police had arrested a 19-year-old man from the same area for allegedly raping and impregnating a 15-year-old friend girl.

