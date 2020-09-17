Nephew booked for duping Pinjore man of ₹5 lakh

By September 2018, the victim had given his nephew around ₹5 lakh to book the flat. (HT FILE)

A Noida man was booked for allegedly duping his uncle of ₹5 lakh on the promise of booking a flat in Noida.

Complainant Yunus Khan, a resident of Pinjore, told the police that his nephew Nafees Khan had told them that his boss Bhoopati, who lived in Noida, wanted to sell his house worth ₹35 lakh for just ₹22 lakh,” Yunus told the police.

He said that by September 2018, he gave his nephew around ₹5 lakh to book the flat. “He handed over some documents, but they turned out to be fake. When contacted, Bhoopati said he was in Dubai and whenever we questioned our nephew, he would assure us Bhoopati would meet us on returning to India,” said Yunus Khan.

An FIR under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code was registered.