Sections
Home / Cities / Nerul woman duped of ₹67,000 in an online fraud

Nerul woman duped of ₹67,000 in an online fraud

A 34-year-old HR manager with a garment manufacturing firm was duped of ₹67,000 by an unknown person on Sunday. The woman was expecting payment from her employer when she was...

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 20:36 IST

By Farhan Shaikh,

A 34-year-old HR manager with a garment manufacturing firm was duped of ₹67,000 by an unknown person on Sunday. The woman was expecting payment from her employer when she was conned.

Rajni Sharma, a resident of Nerul, said her employer told her they are to receive money from a client and since he did not have the money transfer application, he asked her to accept the money. The woman said that she has accepted payment on behalf of her office in the past.

Sharma said, “On Sunday, I got a call from an unknown person. He told me he is sending me a QR code for the payment. He asked me to transfer ₹2 into his account as a trial. Later, ₹67,000 were debited from my account in three transactions,” said Sharma. Nerul police are further investigating the case.

The woman submitted a written complaint at the Nerul police station on Sunday stating that the accused stole, ₹3,500, then, ₹19,999 and finally, ₹43,500 emptying her account in minutes.



“We have received the complaint and conducting an inquiry. We have not called her for further investigation due to the Covid-19. We will register a case based on our inquiry,” said Rajendra Chavan, senior inspector at Nerul police station.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Bear looks absolutely adorable scratching an itch on a pole. Watch
Jun 12, 2020 21:22 IST
Maharashtra crosses 1-lakh Covid cases, Uddhav says no to withdrawing relaxations
Jun 12, 2020 21:19 IST
India eases travel restrictions for certain foreigners, OCI card holders
Jun 12, 2020 21:20 IST
Himachal health dept scam: Punjab firm employee gets bail
Jun 12, 2020 21:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.