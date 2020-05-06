Sections
New cases in Himachal: Ex-CM raises concern claiming negligence on admn's behalf

Virbhadra Singh claimed that the people coming to Himachal from other states were not being screened properly

Updated: May 06, 2020 19:41 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

Expressing concern over three new Covid-19 cases in the state, former chief minister and senior Congress leader Virbhadra Singh on Wednesday said there was negligence on the behalf of the administration.

In a statement issued here Wednesday, he said it was a matter of concern that two more people were found positive in Mandi during the third phase of lockdown. “People have been obeying the guidelines, but infected persons coming from outside have increased the chances of an outbreak in the state,” he stressed.

Virbhadra Singh ( ht file photo )

He said the people coming to Himachal from other states were not being screened properly and the possibility of rise in Covid-19 cases in the state could not be ruled out.

“There is a need of concrete action plans to fight coronavirus pandemic as it seems the infection is here to stay for a long time,” Singh said.



State government should ensure availability of testing kits, ventilators and safety equipment in all district hospitals and provide more budget for health services so that such an epidemic can be detected immediately through testing in all district hospitals, he added.

Singh said that due to the lockdown, thousands of workers and labourers had left for their homes and that would have a negative impact on the state’s economy. “Labourers are very important for agriculture and horticulture sectors and their absence is going to create a serious problem. Had the state government made proper arrangements of food and shelter for these people on time, their exodus could have been avoided,” he remarked, adding that the state government should start working soon on suggestions given by him.

He said added that the county might face its worst recession as the economy had been dealt a big blow. “If the government fails to take necessary steps to boost economy and employment, the future would be quite scary,” Singh said.

