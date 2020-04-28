New Covid-19 case in Punjab’s Mohali takes district corona count to 64

Sections
The 42-year-old is the brother of Jawaharpur village sarpanch in Dera Bassi town, which now has 39 patients

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 11:42 IST

By HT Correpondent,

MOHALI: A new Covid-19 case was reported from Jawaharpur village in Dera Bassi town of Mohali on Tuesday, taking the Punjab district’s coronavirus count to 64.

The 42-year-old man is the brother of the woman sarpanch who had tested positive for coronavirus infection, too.

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said, “Though we took his sample earlier, he tested negative. We were doubtful and took his sample again. This time, he tested positive. He has been admitted to Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur.”

Mohali now has 35 active cases out of the total 64 Covid cases reported.



Twenty-seven patients have recovered and two have died.

Jawaharpur village, which was declared a hotspot and containment zone, now has 39 Covid cases of which 15 have recovered so far.

The civil surgeon said that the health department has collected samples of 34 people who returned from Takht Hazur Sahib in Maharashtra on Monday evening. They have been quarantined at the meritorious school in Sector 70, Mohali.

