New domicile law will liberate us from worst-ever slavery, say neglected strata of J&K

As the Centre has notified the amended domicile law in the Union territory, Jammu and Kashmir’s neglected strata have welcomed the development while hoping for a better future for the new and future generations.

Expressing gratitude towards the BJP-led central government for implementing the Domicile Act to solve the 73-year-old human rights issue of refugees displaced from Pakistan, West Pakistani Refugees Action Committee (WPRAC) chairman Labha Ram Gandhi said it was all due to the BJP leadership’s sincere and humane approach that they will get the rights needed to lead a dignified life.

Gandhi lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah for positively responding to the genuine demands of West Pakistan refugees living in different parts of Jammu since 1947.

“Except betrayals by successive governments at the Centre as well as in the erstwhile J&K state, nothing was done to solve our issues,” Gandhi said.

Gandhi, who represents 1.25 lakh refugees belonging to the scheduled caste and backward classes, said, “Now, our future generations will get all the rights.”

The West Pakistan refugees were not considered residents of the state since 1947, thus being deprived of jobs or admission to professional courses. They had fled Pakistan during the Partition from Sialkot and settled in Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts.

Valmiki community leader Gharu Bhatti said the new domicile law has brought an end to their slavery by the successive Kashmir-centric regimes.

“We were brought here in 1957 from Gurdaspur and Amritsar on the assurance of the then Prime Minister of J&K Bakshi Ghulam Mohammed that we would be given permanent resident status and other privileges. But for 62 years, we worked as sweepers, irrespective of our educational qualifications,” said Bhatti.

Eklavya, another Valmiki community member, who has done a master’s course in political science and does menial jobs, hoped for a new dawn of equality and level playing field to all.

“Now, children of our community can become public servants and get other government jobs. For 62 years, we worked as sweepers in municipal committees, but now the worst kind of slavery has come to an end,” he added.

Terming the amendments in the domicile law as a red letter day for the internally displaced Kashmiri Pandit (KP) community, All Parties Migrants Coordination Committee (APMCC) expressed immense pleasure and thanked PM Modi, the home minister, J&K Lieutenant Governor and all those associated with the back channel engagements to make this happen.

APMCC chairman Vinod Pandit said, “It is a historic decision for the displaced people of J&K as now KPs who left the valley May 14, 1944 onwards will be eligible for a domicile certificate,” said Pandit.

APMCC national spokesperson King C Bharati said, “This step is a real healing touch to the displaced Hindu population of J&K.”

Similarly, over 5,000 families from PoJK settled in other parts of the country have hailed the Centre’s decision.

“With this move, PM Modi and HM Amit Shah have rekindled a ray of hope and sense of belongingness among this community, which had remained ignored by the earlier regimes since Independence,” said Rajiv Chuni, chairman of SOS International, an apex organisation of PoJK displaced persons.