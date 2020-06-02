Sections
Home / Cities / New list of containment zones in Pune

New list of containment zones in Pune

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad, on Tuesday, announced 27 areas deleted from the earlier list of 65 containment zones, and, 28 new areas added to the containment list....

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 22:52 IST

By HTC,

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad, on Tuesday, announced 27 areas deleted from the earlier list of 65 containment zones, and, 28 new areas added to the containment list. Now, Pune has a total of 66 containment zones in the city

Micro containment zones

Kasba-Vishrambaug wada ward office- Mangalwar peth, Old bazaar, Parvati darshan, Dandekar Bridge slum, Laxminagar, Sane Guruji vasahat

Bhavani peth ward office - all peth areas, excluding Sadashiv peth

Dhole Patil ward- Pune station, Tadiwala road, Sangamwadi TP scheme, Koregaon Park-Sant Gadgebaba vasahat



Dhankawadi Sahakarnagar ward office- Parvati, Taljai, Shivdarshan, Shahu vasahat, Ambegaon Khurda

Bibwewadi ward office-Gultekadi-Ambedkarnagar, Dias plot, Meenat tai Thackeraynagar, Upper Indiranagar, Premnagar, Bhimale complex, Shilpa park society

Yerawada Kalas Dhanori ward office-Yerwada ward number 6

Wanowrie-Hadapsar ward office-Ramtekadi, Ramnagar Masjjid area, Blind school, SRPF area, Hadapsar, Gosavi vasti, Sayyadnagar, Kondhwa Khurda, Bhagodaynagar, Mithanagar, Hadapsar Indiranagar, Sarthak Society

Shivajinagar -Ghole road ward office-Shivajingar, Janwadi, Vadarwadi, Pandavnagar, Arun Housing Society, Wellworth Society

Ahmednagar road-Wadgaonsheri- Siddharthnagar, White House society, Neeta park, Gandhinagar

Hadapsar Mundhwa-Kalika Dairy area, Unnatinagar, Saryodaya Colony, Taiyaba Masjjid area, Mundhwa

Kothrud-Postman Colony, Shastrinagar PMC colony, Rahul Complex Paud road, Erandwada Suvery no 44, Kelewadi, Vitthal Temple area

Aundh-Baner ward office-Bopodi, Aundh road, Chikalwadi, Kailas Krupa society, Mhasoba temple area

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

150 Covid patients shifted from BKC
Jun 02, 2020 23:47 IST
Delhi govt decision on sealing of borders holds weight:Khattar
Jun 02, 2020 23:47 IST
Greece suspends Qatar flights till mid-June after 12 test positive for coronavirus
Jun 02, 2020 23:46 IST
Ludhiana MC panel to reimpose 2014 CLU, EDC rates
Jun 02, 2020 23:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.