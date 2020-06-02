New list of containment zones in Pune

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad, on Tuesday, announced 27 areas deleted from the earlier list of 65 containment zones, and, 28 new areas added to the containment list. Now, Pune has a total of 66 containment zones in the city

Micro containment zones

Kasba-Vishrambaug wada ward office- Mangalwar peth, Old bazaar, Parvati darshan, Dandekar Bridge slum, Laxminagar, Sane Guruji vasahat

Bhavani peth ward office - all peth areas, excluding Sadashiv peth

Dhole Patil ward- Pune station, Tadiwala road, Sangamwadi TP scheme, Koregaon Park-Sant Gadgebaba vasahat

Dhankawadi Sahakarnagar ward office- Parvati, Taljai, Shivdarshan, Shahu vasahat, Ambegaon Khurda

Bibwewadi ward office-Gultekadi-Ambedkarnagar, Dias plot, Meenat tai Thackeraynagar, Upper Indiranagar, Premnagar, Bhimale complex, Shilpa park society

Yerawada Kalas Dhanori ward office-Yerwada ward number 6

Wanowrie-Hadapsar ward office-Ramtekadi, Ramnagar Masjjid area, Blind school, SRPF area, Hadapsar, Gosavi vasti, Sayyadnagar, Kondhwa Khurda, Bhagodaynagar, Mithanagar, Hadapsar Indiranagar, Sarthak Society

Shivajinagar -Ghole road ward office-Shivajingar, Janwadi, Vadarwadi, Pandavnagar, Arun Housing Society, Wellworth Society

Ahmednagar road-Wadgaonsheri- Siddharthnagar, White House society, Neeta park, Gandhinagar

Hadapsar Mundhwa-Kalika Dairy area, Unnatinagar, Saryodaya Colony, Taiyaba Masjjid area, Mundhwa

Kothrud-Postman Colony, Shastrinagar PMC colony, Rahul Complex Paud road, Erandwada Suvery no 44, Kelewadi, Vitthal Temple area

Aundh-Baner ward office-Bopodi, Aundh road, Chikalwadi, Kailas Krupa society, Mhasoba temple area