New list of containment zones in Pune
PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad, on Tuesday, announced 27 areas deleted from the earlier list of 65 containment zones, and, 28 new areas added to the containment list....
PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad, on Tuesday, announced 27 areas deleted from the earlier list of 65 containment zones, and, 28 new areas added to the containment list. Now, Pune has a total of 66 containment zones in the city
Micro containment zones
Kasba-Vishrambaug wada ward office- Mangalwar peth, Old bazaar, Parvati darshan, Dandekar Bridge slum, Laxminagar, Sane Guruji vasahat
Bhavani peth ward office - all peth areas, excluding Sadashiv peth
Dhole Patil ward- Pune station, Tadiwala road, Sangamwadi TP scheme, Koregaon Park-Sant Gadgebaba vasahat
Dhankawadi Sahakarnagar ward office- Parvati, Taljai, Shivdarshan, Shahu vasahat, Ambegaon Khurda
Bibwewadi ward office-Gultekadi-Ambedkarnagar, Dias plot, Meenat tai Thackeraynagar, Upper Indiranagar, Premnagar, Bhimale complex, Shilpa park society
Yerawada Kalas Dhanori ward office-Yerwada ward number 6
Wanowrie-Hadapsar ward office-Ramtekadi, Ramnagar Masjjid area, Blind school, SRPF area, Hadapsar, Gosavi vasti, Sayyadnagar, Kondhwa Khurda, Bhagodaynagar, Mithanagar, Hadapsar Indiranagar, Sarthak Society
Shivajinagar -Ghole road ward office-Shivajingar, Janwadi, Vadarwadi, Pandavnagar, Arun Housing Society, Wellworth Society
Ahmednagar road-Wadgaonsheri- Siddharthnagar, White House society, Neeta park, Gandhinagar
Hadapsar Mundhwa-Kalika Dairy area, Unnatinagar, Saryodaya Colony, Taiyaba Masjjid area, Mundhwa
Kothrud-Postman Colony, Shastrinagar PMC colony, Rahul Complex Paud road, Erandwada Suvery no 44, Kelewadi, Vitthal Temple area
Aundh-Baner ward office-Bopodi, Aundh road, Chikalwadi, Kailas Krupa society, Mhasoba temple area