Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / New Mohali SSP advocates resident-friendly policing

New Mohali SSP advocates resident-friendly policing

Singh replaces Kuldeep Singh Chahal, who is on deputation to Chandigarh as SSP

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 00:54 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

Satinder Singh, Mohali SSP (HT)

The new senior superintendent of police (SSP) of Mohali district, Satinder Singh, who took over the charge late evening on Wednesday, said that besides maintaining law and order, crackdown on illegal activities and dealing with anti-social elements with an iron hand were his priorities.

Redressing public grievances would go hand in hand with these, he added. Singh replaces Kuldeep Singh Chahal, who is on deputation to Chandigarh as the SSP. After assuming the charge, the SSP held a meeting with his subordinates.

Singh said policing would be based on police-public participation, adding that people should feel that they are listened to and should have the confidence to come forward and report illegal activity in their vicinity.

He also pointed out that the safety of women and elderly, traffic management and Covid-19 safety protocol compliance were other important areas of focus.

Special vigil will be maintained over organised/white-collar crime and the functioning of all police stations would be closely monitored by him to evaluate their performance, he said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Stubble burns, farmers from Haryana say they have no option
Oct 02, 2020 00:29 IST
FIR filed against Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi under pandemic law over march towards Hathras
Oct 01, 2020 22:58 IST
‘Shocked our conscience’: High Court summons UP officials in Hathras case
Oct 01, 2020 22:33 IST
Police, in PPE, chasing Covid positive robber on loose
Oct 02, 2020 01:03 IST

latest news

Police, in PPE, chasing Covid positive robber on loose
Oct 02, 2020 01:03 IST
New Mohali SSP advocates resident-friendly policing
Oct 02, 2020 00:54 IST
Unpaid since June, 150 computer teachers in Chandigarh relieved of duty
Oct 02, 2020 00:51 IST
27-year-old woman tops KAS in first attempt
Oct 02, 2020 00:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.