New rights regulator should eliminate unfair consumer contracts

Now that the government has set up the consumer rights regulator — the Central Consumer Protection Authority — one of its first tasks should be to redraw the terms and conditions governing consumer purchases in the country, thereby eliminating all unfair terms in consumer contracts.

Take for example, absolutely unjust terms such as “No guarantee for quality of goods sold”, “No refunds, no exchange”, “No guarantee for colour fastness”, “Goods once sold will not be taken back or exchanged” on cash receipts. Retailers have used these unilateral terms for decades to treat consumers shabbily and deny them their rights

In fact complaints brought before consumer courts bear testimony to the problems consumers face as a result of such terms and conditions.. In one particular case, where the consumer got caught in the rain and found that the colour of her expensive silk saree was not stable, the retailer blamed her for getting caught in the rain while wearing the saree and said he gave no guarantee for colour.

First and foremost, most shopkeepers do not entertain a complaint at any time of the day, particularly if you happen to be the first customer. Some even force you to buy something before they even listen to your complaint. Many receipts specify the days and the time at which any complaint would be entertained- never mind whether that is convenient to the consumer.

When confronted with a defective product, I would expect the retailer to apologize and offer a refund , along with compensation for the inconvenience caused. After all, the consumer has to spend the time and money to go back to the dealer with the defective product!

But forget compensation, even getting a refund is impossible. If you point to the defect in the product and ask for a refund, you are shown the condition on the cash receipt that says “No refund”. So your only option is to accept a replacement and if you do not want that, take a credit slip from the shop for a future buy. .

One can in fact see such highly exploitative contractual terms on many receipts- of drycleaners, couriers, parking contractors, coaching classes, amusement parks, gymnasiums, travel agents, goods carriers, builders, well the list is long. Some of them are couched in such complicated legalese, that even if consumers read them, they may not understand that they are taking away their right to a fair deal and redress.

Courier companies, for example, restrict their liability to a miniscule amount for loss or destruction of goods entrusted to their care for delivery , through such terms and conditions printed on the receipt. Amusement parks and even gymnasiums say they will not take responsibility for any injury or death caused on their premises , even if it happened on account of their negligence. Parking contractors, who are supposed to take care of your vehicle, say that they are not liable for damage or loss caused to your car or two wheeler left in their care! Receipts of travel agencies tell you that you will lose the entire amount paid if you cancel the trip.

Given the fact that these are standard contracts that are drafted clearly to favour the stronger party-the business- to the detriment of the other, weaker party -the consumer, there is need for legislation to create fairness in all consumer contracts. In fact in recognition of this, many countries have specific regulations that strike down such unfair terms.

The consumer protection regulator has to now take the initiative and bring about a comprehensive regulation prohibiting unfair terms and conditions in all consumer contracts, particularly those that are not regulated by sector regulators. After all, the Central consumer Protection Authority’s mandate is to protect, promote and enforce the rights of consumers and the Consumer Protection Act of 2019 gives the consumer the right to be protected from unfair contracts.