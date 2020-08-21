New safety guidelines as hotels, weekly markets set to open in Delhi

New Delhi

The Delhi government on Friday notified its decisions to allow hotels and local weekly markets to operate and issued standard operating procedures (SOP) for both, which include mandatory wearing of masks, strict social distancing and availability of hand sanitisers.

Starting Monday, weekly markets will be allowed on an experimental basis for a week, between 4 pm and 10 pm. The markets will be allowed to continue after an assessment on August 31, a senior government official said. Both hotels and weekly markets cannot operate from containment zones.

The government on Friday issued another notification, winding up all Covid-19 health centres set up at banquet halls to augment bed capacity when the number of cases rose sharply in June.

The Delhi government’s SOPs are much in line with the guidelines issued by the central government for hotels and markets across the city.

HT has seen the official orders pertaining to both hotels and weekly markets.

RULES FOR HOTELS

The government has asked hotel managements to ensure hand sanitisers are available in entry points where all guests and employees will be screened and asymptomatic individuals will be allowed inside.

Other measures include mandatory wearing of masks for employees and guests; rearrangement of seats in the lobby, restaurants, and other common areas to ensure social distancing; and prohibition of gatherings.

Luggage will disinfected before being taken to rooms and immediate travel history and medical conditions of guests will be recorded. Guests will have to sign self-declaration forms and submit photo identity proof.

Hotels have also been directed to impose restrictions on number on people who can board elevators at any given point; issue disposable menus and encourage takeaway orders and room service instead of dine-in; and ensure periodic sanitisation of all washrooms and rooms after guests leave.

Aged employees or those on high risk because of health conditions should be encouraged to work from home.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday met members of hotel associations. “All stakeholders have to work together to strengthen Delhi’s economy. I want to thank the entire hotel industry because when Covid was at its peak, hotels supported us in enhancing the capacity of beds for treatment of patients. All hospitals, hotels, and religious and social organisations supported us in our efforts. Today, our situation is under control. I am happy that since we have lifted the lockdown, we have not felt the need to impose the lockdown again.”

A spokesperson of Marriott group said: “We welcome the government’s decision to open hotels. All our hotels will abide by the state SOPs along with our internal SOPs that cater to enhanced hygiene and cleanliness measures. We see social distancing manifest itself in a big way when it comes to the operational and service-driven aspects of hospitality.”

Sandeep Khandelwal of the Delhi hotel owners’ association welcomed the notification, saying the chief minister’s decision had saved thousands of jobs in the industry

WEEKLY MARKETS

According to the guidelines, weekly markets can operate only between 4 pm and 10 pm and vendors cannot use more than 24 square feet area for their shops, which will be separated by at least one metre.

Shop owners will have to set up temporary hand wash points and keep sanitisers. Shops will not be allowed to keep carry bags of plastic or any other material.

Masks are a must for all vendors and customers. Vendors will wear gloves too and shops will refrain from entertaining more than two customers at any given point, the SOPs say.

Around 2,700 locations in the city host weekly markets by small-scale traders dealing in items ranging from garments, footwear, utensils, and books to toys and everyday kitchen essentials.

These markets cater to millions, especially those living in low-income group localities, and provide employment to more than 400,000 people in different roles – from traders to small-time transporters and labourers.

Brijesh Goyal, president of the Delhi-based Chamber of Trade and Industry, said the move would bring huge relief for them.

.