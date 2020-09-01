Sections
Home / Cities / New sewer lines: Dug Mohali road turns into swimming pool

New sewer lines: Dug Mohali road turns into swimming pool

The ₹22-crore project, inaugurated on March 2 by health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, are supposed to mitigate the sewerage problems of Phases 1 to 11.

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 01:03 IST

By Hillary Victor, Hindustan Times Mohali

Kids plunging into the dug ravine filled with rain water near NIPER in Phase 10, Mohali. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

After work to lay new sewer lines in Mohali was interrupted due to monsoon, the dug-up roads turned into a swimming pool during recent rains where kids could be found frolicking in.

Residents alleged that the authorities were waiting for a mishap to happen and that there was no supervision on the part of the civic body or the concerned contractor.

Mukesh Garg, MC superintending engineer, said though they had cleared the water, they will check again and direct the contractor to depute somebody so that children don’t jump into the water.

Former GMADA executive engineer NS Kalsi said, “It is complete negligence on the part of the civic body. Commuters are facing a lot of problems due to road blockage. In case any accident happens, the MC will be held responsible since they have failed to lend an eye to the issue.”



The ₹22-crore project, inaugurated on March 2 by health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, will mitigate the sewerage problems of Phases 1 to 11. The project is being set up near NIPER in Phase 10 under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme. The 9.9-km and 24-48 inches thick new modern pipeline is being laid in Phases 1, 2, 3b1, 3b2, 4,5,6,7,8,9,10 and 11.

