Sections
Home / Cities / New UMC chief takes charge, assures to contain Covid spread

New UMC chief takes charge, assures to contain Covid spread

Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation’s (UMC) newly appointed commissioner, Dr Raja Dayanidhi took charge on Friday. Dayanidhi replaced Sameer Unhale, who held the position for...

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 20:31 IST

By Ankita G Menon,

Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation’s (UMC) newly appointed commissioner, Dr Raja Dayanidhi took charge on Friday. Dayanidhi replaced Sameer Unhale, who held the position for only a month in Ulhasnagar.

He assured that he will work on ways to control the spread of Covid-19. “On my first day, I am trying to understand the situation and the spread of the outbreak in Ulhasnagar. We shall form a stronger system to fight the pandemic,” said Dayanidhi.

Dayanidhi is an IAS officer from 2016 batch and was posted in Gondia as the chief executive officer of Zilla Parishad.

“Gondia has a zero Covid fatality rate, but Ulhasnagar is a municipal corporation, and many people here travel to Mumbai regularly. Moreover, it has a huge population as well, hence the way to handle the pandemic is different here. However, providing proper facilities and increasing awareness among the residents will be the focus,” said Dayanidhi. Ulhasnagar has, so far, reported 1,326 positive cases, 39 deaths.



“There have been instances of people gathering in large numbers and bodies of Covid victims being handed over to families for the funeral, that led to an increase in positive numbers. Although the police have filed a complaint against those organising such events. Strict measures, to ensure social distancing norms are followed, needs to be in place here,” said Sarita Khanchandani, activist, Ulhasnagar.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Man who stabbed 3 to death in Glasgow hotel shot dead by police
Jun 26, 2020 20:46 IST
Shooters Elavenil, Anish among 34 core group picked for Tokyo Olympics
Jun 26, 2020 20:43 IST
You must be hungry to be no. 1 in right way: Pandya reveals Kohli’s advice
Jun 26, 2020 20:41 IST
JKSSB Recruitment 2020: 8575 Class IV posts notified, check details
Jun 26, 2020 20:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.