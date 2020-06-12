New ventilators at Ghaziabad hospitals not being used, finds state observer

Ventilators sent by the Uttar Pradesh government last month to the Ghaziabad health department are yet to be utilised for the purpose of treating Covid-19 and non-Covid patients, the state observer found in an inspection earlier this month.

Officials of the health department said three of the five new ventilators were meant for treating patients at the L2 category Covid-19 hospital at District Combined Hospital at Sanjay Nagar, while two new ventilators were given to MMG district hospital to treat non-Covid patients.

According to the health department officials, five old ventilators and the three new ones wit the Sanjay Nagar hospital were not being used by the hospital authorities. The issue came to light during an inspection conducted by the state observer Dr VK Sonkar who was accompanied by chief development officer Asmita Lal.

“The three new ventilators needed some equipment before they could start functioning, while the five old ones were functional but were not being used by the hospital authorities. It is now up to them to explain why they were not using the ventilators. The district authorities need to demand an explanation in the matter from the hospital,” Dr Sonkar said.

Despite repeated calls, Dr Naresh Vij, chief medical superintendent, Sanjay Nagar hospital did not respond to queries regarding the matter on Friday.

Chief development officer Asmita Lal did not take calls either.

Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer, Ghaziabad, said the health department had observed that patients from the L2 category Sanjay Nagar hospital were being referred to the L3 category Covid-19 facility at Santosh Medical College and Hospital.

“The Sanjay Nagar hospital authorities have healthcare staff trained in operating the ventilators, but despite this they have been referring the L2 patients to L3 hospital. We cannot say much about why they are not treating patients who need ventilator support. Out of the five new ventilators, three were given to them besides the five ventilators they already have,” Dr Gupta, said. Under UP’s three-tier Covid-19 facilities, L2 category hospitals treat patients with mild Covid-19 symptoms, while L3 category hospitals are for critical patients. The L1 category hospitals deal with asymptomatic patients.

“We found out about the five old ventilators only when we were required to send the inventory of equipment to deal with Covid emergencies. Before we were preparing the list, the hospital authorities always mentioned that they have no ventilators,” Dr Gupta added.

Two new ventilators were given to MMG Hospital on May 21 after the intervention of Atul Garg, UP’s state minister for health. “ We will make the two new ventilators functional by next week. They were running properly during trials, and we any equipment is needed for them, we will get it installed,” said Dr Anurag Bhargava, chief medical superintendent, MMG Hospital. The hospital had no ventilators prior to this.

District magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said that all ventilators will be made operational in the district hospitals and put to use soon.

“The three new portable ventilators at the Sanjay Nagar hospital had some issues and have been made functional now, and the five old ones there will be operational by Saturday. We will also look into the operations of two new ventilators at MMG Hospital,” Pandey added.

There have been 19 Covid-19 related deaths in Ghaziabad so far, and officials said patients who faced respiratory issues require ventilator support as well as oxygen supply.

“All Covid hospitals, including L2 and L3 facilities, are fully equipped with oxygen,” the CMO added.

In Ghaziabad, the 100-bedded Sanjay Nagar hospital is the only L2 hospital. The L3 facility has set up at Santosh Medical College which is a private establishment but has been acquired by the government.