Sections
Home / Cities / Newly wed woman, sisters suffer burn injuries in petrol bomb attack

Newly wed woman, sisters suffer burn injuries in petrol bomb attack

The victims’ mother Rani Kaur told the police that Deep and Gurjeet’s relationship had turned sour within a month of their marriage due to which she had returned to her maternal home.

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 00:54 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Bathinda

The sisters were asleep at their house in Giani Market of Bhucho town when the incident took place. (airdone)

A newly wed woman and her sister suffered burn injuries after her husband allegedly attacked them with a petrol bomb when they were asleep at their house in Giani Market of Bhucho town in the wee hours of Monday.

The victim Deep Kaur, 28, is said to be in a stable condition while her sister Navdeep Kaur, 26, has suffered 40% burns. Dr Vireshvar Chawala, in-charge of the burn ward at the civil hospital, said Navdeep has been advised to refer to a medical institute for better care.

The victims’ mother Rani Kaur told the police that Deep and Gurjeet’s relationship had turned sour within a month of their marriage due to which she had returned to her maternal home.

On Monday around 1.15 am, Gurjeet along with an unidentified person entered their house after scaling a wall and threw a petrol bomb at the sisters, leaving them critically injured, she said.



Bathinda senior superintendent of police Nanak Singh said the main accused Gurjeet has been arrested.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Good Samaritan’, accomplice rape 14-year-old in public park in Ludhiana, booked
Jun 16, 2020 01:05 IST
School fee issue: Punjab and Haryana HC defers hearing till Friday
Jun 16, 2020 01:03 IST
SAD to take up issue of displaced Sikh farmers with UP CM
Jun 16, 2020 01:00 IST
Newly wed woman, sisters suffer burn injuries in petrol bomb attack
Jun 16, 2020 00:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.