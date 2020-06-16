Newly wed woman, sisters suffer burn injuries in petrol bomb attack

The sisters were asleep at their house in Giani Market of Bhucho town when the incident took place. (airdone)

A newly wed woman and her sister suffered burn injuries after her husband allegedly attacked them with a petrol bomb when they were asleep at their house in Giani Market of Bhucho town in the wee hours of Monday.

The victim Deep Kaur, 28, is said to be in a stable condition while her sister Navdeep Kaur, 26, has suffered 40% burns. Dr Vireshvar Chawala, in-charge of the burn ward at the civil hospital, said Navdeep has been advised to refer to a medical institute for better care.

The victims’ mother Rani Kaur told the police that Deep and Gurjeet’s relationship had turned sour within a month of their marriage due to which she had returned to her maternal home.

On Monday around 1.15 am, Gurjeet along with an unidentified person entered their house after scaling a wall and threw a petrol bomb at the sisters, leaving them critically injured, she said.

Bathinda senior superintendent of police Nanak Singh said the main accused Gurjeet has been arrested.