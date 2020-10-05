Sections
Newlywed Ludhiana woman kidnapped by parents, husband beaten up

Woman had gotten married against the wishes of her parents and sought security from court.

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 22:38 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Police are on the lookout for a couple who allegedly kidnapped their newlywed daughter and snatched Rs 12,000 in cash and a mobile phone from her husband after assaulting him.

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Rihan and his wife Samay, residents of New Punjabi Bagh Colony.

Their son-in-law, Pawan Kumar, 32, of Chanderlok Colony, complained to the police that he and his wife, Sofia, alias Sonia, had gotten married against the wishes of her family in August, and also filed a writ petition in court for security.

However on September 26, Sofia’s mother Samay visited them and invited them for dinner on September 28, while assuring them that they had accepted their marriage.



When the couple visit the woman’s paternal home, her parents and two relatives attacked Kumar with an iron rod, and left in a Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire with Sofia.

Kumar said he had been trying to locate his wife himself since then, but could not find any leads. Therefore, he approached the police on Sunday.

ASI Baljit Singh, who is investigating the case, said a case under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 365 (kidnapping), 379 (theft), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code had been registered against the woman’s parents and two relatives. Further investigation is underway to nab them.

