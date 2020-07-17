Sections
Newlywed woman found dead in Ludhiana, husband, in-laws booked

On Friday morning, victim’s father received a call from her in-laws that she was lying unconscious. When he reached there, he found she had died. They fled the house when he asked them how she died.

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 22:38 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A newlywed woman was found dead in Jalaldiwal village of Raikot on Friday, following which her husband and in-laws were booked for dowry death. The deceased has been identified as Baljit Kaur, 30.

The accused Navdeep Singh, her husband, Charanjit Kaur, her mother-in-law, and Amarjit Kaur, Charanjit’s sister, are on the run.

The victim’s father, Gurmukh Singh, said that Navdeep had started harassing Baljit for dowry soon after their marriage on October 7, 2019. On Friday morning, he received a call from Amarjit, who informed him that Baljit was lying unconscious. When he reached there, he found she had died. The husband and in-laws fled the house when he asked them how Baljit had died.

ASI Gursant Singh, in-charge at Jalaldiwal police post, said an FIR under Section 304-B (dowry death) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused.



