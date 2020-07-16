Sections
Home / Cities / Newspaper vendors deliver fruits and vegetables in Thane

Newspaper vendors deliver fruits and vegetables in Thane

With most societies not permitting newspaper delivery till date, the Thane Newspaper Sellers Association has now tied up with farmers through a mobile app to provide fruits and...

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 00:50 IST

By Ankita G Menon,

With most societies not permitting newspaper delivery till date, the Thane Newspaper Sellers Association has now tied up with farmers through a mobile app to provide fruits and vegetables across the city.

After a 10-day trial run, the vendors started regular deliveries, and every day, they receive around 40 to 50 orders. “The residents can order through the mobile application. Based on orders, we get the packages delivered to us early in the morning. After delivering newspapers, the vendors collect parcels of their areas and get them delivered. There are very few who handle the packages, making it safer,” said Datta Ghadge, chairman, Thane Newspaper Sellers Association. Customers are charged ₹20 per delivery.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Four more succumb to Covid-19, Ludhiana district’s death toll reaches 39
Jul 16, 2020 01:05 IST
National Centre for Disease Control asks Delhi HC for more time to file sero survey report
Jul 16, 2020 01:06 IST
Palghar lynching case: CID files 2 charge sheets
Jul 16, 2020 01:04 IST
Ludhiana deputy mayor files complaint against mayor for ‘misbehaving’ with her husband
Jul 16, 2020 01:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.