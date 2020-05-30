NGO protests Ludhiana MC’s failure to increase lease rates for educational institutes

With the municipal corporation (MC) failing to finalise new rates for properties given on lease to different schools and colleges in the city even after the expiry of the lease period, members of NGO Yuva staged a protest outside KVM School on Saturday.

Protesters said huge chunks of land were given to educational institutes on meagre rates and the civic body always rued that there was shortage of funds for development of the city.

Arya College has been paying Re 1 per annum as lease amount for 5 acres, KVM School is paying Rs 250 per annum for 5 acres and Khalsa College Rs 200 per annum for 5 acres.

Kumar Gaurav from the NGO said a few months ago, the MC had tabled a proposal to increase the lease amount, but nothing was done.

“MC authorities should make it clear why lease contracts are not renewed at higher rates even when the civic body is facing shortage of funds. Is there any political pressure or is there another issue?,” questioned Gaurav, while adding that the MC had also failed in taking possession of its land on the Society Cinema road.

A member of the committee formed to take decision on lease agreements, councillor Gagandeep Singh (Sunny) Bhalla said, “MC is already working to finalise new rates. The committee has sought documents from the building and tehbazaari branches of the civic body.”