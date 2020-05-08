Sections
Home / Cities / NGO provides 1,950 safety kits to Asha workers in Hisar

NGO provides 1,950 safety kits to Asha workers in Hisar

Each ‘Suraksha’ kit comprises a hand sanitiser, face mask, gloves, face shield and soap.

Updated: May 08, 2020 19:21 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Hisar

Asha workers in Hisar with the safety gears provided to them by a social organisation. (HT PHOTO)

Social organisations on Friday started distributing safety kits among accredited social health activists (Asha) in the state.

The move has come after Hindustan Times reported how frontline Covid-19 warriors were lacking basic safety equipment such as masks, gloves, head gear and sanitisers.

A Hisar-based social worker, Shivang Tayal, said that they have launched a campaign ‘Rakshak ki Raksha’, a collaborative campaign by Tayal Foundation and the Indian Medical Association (IMA) of Hisar, to protect India’s “most vulnerable and under-addressed frontline workers” fighting against Covid-19.

He added that the organisation had so far provided 1,950 safety kits to Asha, ANM, anganwadi and multipurpose health workers (MPHW) in Hisar. By next week, the foundation will distribute 3,500 more kits to these workers of Jind, Gurugram and Fatehabad districts, said Tayal.



Each ‘Suraksha’ kit comprises a hand sanitiser, face mask, gloves, face shield and soap, he said.

