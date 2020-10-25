NGO stages symbolic protest over inadequate fogging in Ludhiana

Members of Yuva NGO protesting against the MC and the health department at Aare Wala Chowk, Haibowal, in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)

Protesting against the municipal corporation (MC) and district health department over inadequate fogging being done in the city, the members of Yuva NGO burned their effigies to mark the occasion of Dussehra in the Haibowal area on Sunday.

The members rued that corruption in government departments and the lackadaisical approach of authorities in providing proper health facilities to the residents were the real demons of the society and, they needed to put an end to these instead of burning effigies of Ravana every year.

Leading the group of protesters, Kumar Gaurav said,”Over 650 cases of dengue have been reported in the city till now but, proper fogging hasn’t been done yet. The authorities are making hollow claims that fogging is being done but, the situation is completely different at the ground level. Recently, mayor Balkar Sandhu also caught few employees of the civic body who were stealing fuel allotted for fogging but, this is just the tip of the iceberg. Corruption is prevalent in each branch of the MC.”

“Illegal buildings are being constructed in the city with no check by the authorities. The MC is putting the lives of the residents by not conducting proper fogging drives. Rather than burning Ravana’s effigy of Ravana every year, we should work on eradicating the corruption from our system,” said Gaurav.

Mayor Balkar Sandhu said, “Regular fogging is being done by the corporation to keep the residents safe from diseases like dengue and chikungunya. I am personally keeping a check on the corrupt practices being adopted by MC staff and, surprise checking is also being done to catch the corrupt officers and improve the working of MC.”

Despite attempts made to reach MC medical officer Vipal Malhotra, he was not available for comments.