NGT directs IOCL’s Panipat refinery to pay up Rs 25 cr for environment restoration

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has held the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL)’s Panipat refinery responsible for violating environmental norms and spreading pollution in nearby villages and directed it to pay up Rs 25 crore, in addition to the Rs 17 crore already deposited, to be used for environment restoration.

During a hearing via video conferencing, the bench, headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, observed, “The IOCL’s stand shows a lack of sensitivity to the fundamental rights of the inhabitants to have a clean environment.”

“A public sector undertaking has to be a model of compliance to environmental norms. But unfortunately, it is found lacking in the present case. The IOCL is either denying its responsibility or delaying performance of its obligation,” read the order.

The bench directed the IOCL to deposit Rs 25 crore, in addition to the Rs 17 crore paid in May last year, with the Central Pollution Control Board for restoration of environment and public health.

The orders are based on the findings of a joint team comprising CPCB, Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) and Panipat deputy commissioner. The team had found that the samples from the effluent treatment plant of the unit were non-compliant and the ambient air quality was exceeding the norms.

The orders categorically mentioned that the compensation will not debar the HSPCB from initiating prosecution for violation of provision of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, against the company and its senior officials who failed to prevent commission of crime, as per statutory mandate.

The bench directed the joint committee to give its further independent report after site inspection as to the status of compliance and execution of action plan by December 31 by email and fixed February 17, 2021 for hearing.

When contacted, HSPCB member secretary S Narayanan said, “The order is self speaking. IOCL has already deposited around Rs 17.31 crore and will pay Rs 25 crore more. We will prepare our plan the environment restoration for the area in consultation with CPCB and the district administration.”

When contacted, IOCL’s general manager for corporate communications SK Tripathi said, “We will respond only after studying the orders.”