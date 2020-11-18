NGT imposes penalty of ₹2 lakh on Zirakpur, Banur MCs for poor waste mgmt

A monitoring committee of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed a penality of Rs 2 lakh each on the municipal councils of Zirakpur and Banur for failing to implement proper solid waste management measures.

The committee, led by Justice Jasbir Singh (retd), on Wednesday directed the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) to encash the councils’ bank guarantees of Rs 2 lakh each.

A similar penalty has also been imposed on the Nayagaon council for its failure to construct compost pits. The body has also been told to deposit another 1 lakh as bank guarantee.

Besides, the Lalru civic body has been told to clear waste dumps by December 31 and to deposit a bank guarantee of Rs 1 lakh.

The panel has directed the Mohali municipal corporation to direct all bulk solid waste generators to follow the Solid Waste Management Rules, failing which their bank guarantee will also be encashed.

In the meantime, the corporation has been directed to deposit a bank guarantee of Rs 2 lakh and streamline solid waste management by January 31, 2021.

The panel observed that despite funds being provided by the state government, only the Kurali MC had started segregation of waste.

It directed the panchayat department to clean the drains of all villages in the district and told the additional deputy commissioner to submit a report. All municipal committees of the district reported that they had removed the solid waste from all drains/ river banks under their ambit.

No progress in projects

Due to its failure to effectively manage solid waste, in its worst-show ever, Mohali had slipped to the 157th position in the Swachh Survekshan rankings declared in August this year.

MC’s ambitious solid-waste management project at Samgoli village has remained a non-starter with the state government failing to expedite it.

Besides, the civic body has failed to start garbage segregation at source in most areas, while door-to-door garbage collection also remains irregular.

The city also failed to ensure an open-defecation free (ODF) status by constructing adequate mobile and public toilets – crucial for attaining a smart city status. MC’s plans to spend Rs 97.76 lakh on construction of public toilets in eight markets also remain only on paper.