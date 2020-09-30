Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / NGT sets fresh deadline to complete Western Ghats ESA notification

NGT sets fresh deadline to complete Western Ghats ESA notification

The panel said there is no justification for continued delay merely because the states have sought exclusion of areas from eco-sensitive zones

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 11:42 IST

By Gerard de Souza, Hindustan Times Panaji

An environment ministry panel led by ecologist Madhav Gadgil in 2011 recommended that 129,037 sq km in the Western Ghats be notified as eco-sensitive and protected. But another panel reduced the proposed area further. (HT file)

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on September 28 has set a fresh deadline of December 31 for the Union environment ministry to finalise the notification of eco-sensitive zones in the Western Ghats pending for eight years.

“There is a demand for more and more exclusion by those who claim the need for ‘development’ while need for ‘environment protection’ does not allow acceptance of such demands. This aspect needs to be finalised and has been pending consideration for the last about eight years,” said an NGT bench of Adarsh Kumar Goel, S P Wangdi and Nagin Nanda.

Also read: Year after tragedy, Goa govt pledges to seal open cast stone quarries

An environment ministry panel led by ecologist Madhav Gadgil in 2011 recommended that 129,037 sq km in the Western Ghats be notified as eco-sensitive and protected. But another K Kasturirangan-led panel reduced the proposed area for notification to 56,825 sq km. The concerned states now seek to reduce it further to 50,805 sq km.

The NGT said there is no justification for continued delay merely because the states have sought exclusion of areas from eco-sensitive zones. “Let the needful be done now before 31.12.2020. For any default thereafter, [the] direction to stop [the] salary of the Advisor, ESZ Division [Eco-Sensitive Zone], MoEFCC [Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change] will be operative,” the NGT bench said.



The bench was hearing a Goa Foundation petition against repeated delays in finalising the matter. The NGT earlier on August 24, 2018, directed that “no changes be made to reduce the area of Eco-Sensitive Zone without the same being considered by this Tribunal”.

The ministry has submitted that states have sought a reduction in the area to be demarcated as eco-sensitive as they are concerned about “prohibition of certain activities having implications on medical care, health care and education”.

“There is a concern of States about certain areas within [the] proposed notification that have since the time of submission of [the] Gadgil Committee report and HLWG, undergone demographic, infrastructural changes,” the ministry told the NGT.

A separate petition saying the Gadgil panel report be treated as final is pending before the Supreme Court.

The Centre set up the panel in 2009 saying the Western Ghats is a global biodiversity hotspot, and needed to be conserved. It formed another committee under K Kasturirangan following opposition from states to Gadgil panel’s recommendations.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Babri Masjid demolition case LIVE: LK Advani, MM Joshi, 30 others acquitted
Sep 30, 2020 12:44 IST
Hathras gang-rape: PM Modi speaks to UP CM Yogi, seeks strict action
Sep 30, 2020 11:39 IST
Rs50 crore at stake if civil services exam deferred: UPSC affidavit in SC
Sep 30, 2020 11:38 IST
‘Babri demolition was spontaneous, not pre-planned’: CBI court acquits all 32 accused
Sep 30, 2020 12:35 IST

latest news

Biden seen as winner of chaotic first US presidential debate
Sep 30, 2020 12:42 IST
IPL 2020: KKR’s Predicted XI vs RR
Sep 30, 2020 12:35 IST
Mumbai police summons Anurag Kashyap to record statement in alleged sexual assault case
Sep 30, 2020 12:33 IST
Teejay Sidhu opens on being called ‘too skinny’ while being pregnant
Sep 30, 2020 12:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.