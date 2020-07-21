NHAI pulled up for waterlogging near Aggar Nagar on Ferozepur Road

After several complaints of water accumulation near Aggar Nagar area on Ferozepur Road, here councillor Mamta Ashu on Tuesday pulled up the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials for their failure to redress the problem.

Waterlogging in the area was not only causing inconvenience to the public but also leading to accidents, besides damaging roads.

On behalf of Punjab food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, his wife and MC councillor Mamta Ashu today visited the site of elevated road project near Aggar Nagar on Ferozepur Road, here. She also interacted with the officials of the NHAI and directed them to ensure that there is no water accumulation on the road.

Ashu was accompanied by MC councillors Pankaj Kaka, Seema Kapoor, senior Congress leader Sunil Kapoor, SDM Ludhiana (West) Amrinder Singh Malhi, among others.

She said that if the issue is not redressed now, it might lead to bigger problems in the future and resolving all problems of the residents is their foremost priority. She added that this project is being monitored by Bharat Bhushan Ashu and his team on a regular basis.

Later, she also visited the under-construction Leisure Valley near DAV Public School in Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar and issued necessary directions to the staff. She also visited the underpass along the Sidhwan Canal near Ferozepur Road, here and directed the PWD (B&R) officials to get the gutters cleaned properly so that there is no water accumulation there. She told the senior PWD (B&R) officials that she would again visit this site shortly and warned of action if there is water accumulation during the rainy season.