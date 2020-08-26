NHAI suspends work on Sohna road project, contractor fined for inadequate safety measures

Gurugram Three days after the collapse of a concrete slab of an elevated corridor of the under-construction Sohna road, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Tuesday temporarily suspended work on the entire project, citing inadequate safety measures that make commuters vulnerable.

The highways authority decided to stop the work for a week from August 25 after an inspection of the ₹1,300 crore project was conducted by NHAI officials and some independent consultants. The authority has also imposed a penalty of ₹50,000 per day for seven days on the contractor and directed it to put the safety measures in place immediately.

Ashok Sharma, NHAI project director, said that work on the entire road project has been stopped to ensure seamless barricading is done in all the areas where construction is being carried out. “NHAI has also imposed a penalty on the contractor and directed that proper barricades are installed, traffic marshals deputed along the road and potholes repaired regularly,” Sharma said.

In the letter to the contractor, Sharma stated that he had inspected the project and found the work vulnerable to the road users from the safety point of view and that’s why a notice was being issued to suspend the work. The letter also said that the contractor will have to ensure seamless barricading and in case of any loss to third party bear the cost as per the contract.

A span, which had been cast and fixed between pier 10 and 11 opposite VIP Green condominium in the first week of August, collapsed with a loud bang on Saturday night. The incident led to questions being raised about the quality of construction and processes followed by the contractor Oriental Engineering.

A senior official of Oriental Engineering, the contractor, said that they have already started barricading the stretches where construction is taking place and more traffic marshals will be deployed. “Around 50 men have already been deployed. We are taking all steps to ensure safety of commuters and workers,” he said on the condition of anonymity.

The 21.66 km-long Sohna road project (from Rajiv Chowk to Sohna) has two parts. The first part includes an underpass and an elevated road from Subash Chowk to a point beyond Badshahpur. The second part comprises the expansion of 12.72-km road from Badshahpur to Sohna and will involve construction of flyovers and underpasses at major crossings to ensure smooth movement of vehicles on the entire stretch.

On August 22, three girders of the elevated section of the project had collapsed near Vipul Greens condominium, injuring two labourers.

NHAI officials said that the four-member committee of technical experts that has been formed to probe the collapse will visit the project site on Thursday for an inspection. The committee comprises VL Patankar, former director general (road) in the ministry of road transport and highways and ex-member, NHAI, AK Srivastav, advisor, NHAI, and two eminent bridge experts -- PG Venkataram and Vinay Gupta.

The committee has been asked to identify shortcomings to ascertain probable causes that led to the collapse. It has also been asked to revise methodology of pre-stressing and erection of spans, measures to ascertain quality of spans already mounted and recommend measures to prevent such incidents, said the officials.