NHRC notice to UP govt, DGP over lynching of murder accused in Kushinagar

The commission had taken suo motu cognisance of the matter and issued notice to the state’s director-general of police seeking a detailed report in the matter within four weeks

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 08:25 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Lucknow

The commission has also taken note of “cruel high-handedness” of the villagers, who took law into their own hands and in the presence of a police team. (Reuters file)

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Wednesday issued notices to the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh (UP) government and the state’s police chief over reports of the killing of a murder accused by a mob in a village in Kushinagar district, officials said.

An NHRC spokesperson stated that the commission had taken suo motu (on its own motion) cognisance of the matter and issued notice to the director-general of police (DGP), UP, seeking a detailed report in the matter within four weeks.

The panel has sought the status of the investigation of the cases registered in connection with both the murders.

The commission has issued a separate notice to the UP chief secretary (CS), seeking a report whether any relief has been granted to the family of the deceased because the state government has failed to secure the victim’s right to fair trial. The CS has been asked to inform the status of any disciplinary action initiated against the delinquent police officers.



The deceased had killed Sudhir Kumar Singh, a local teacher, and was later killed by the mob, police said.

The commission has taken note of “cruel high-handedness” of the villagers, who took law into their own hands and in the presence of a police team.

“A well-equipped police team was present on the spot when the victim was brutally attacked with sticks and stones,” said the spokesperson.

“The police personnel present at the time of the incident and their in-charge failed to do their duty. A human life was lost due to apparent negligence of the public authority. This is a serious violation of human rights,” he added.

