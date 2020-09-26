NIA announces cash reward for info on NSCN-IM cadres involved in killing of Arunachal MLA

In January, NIA filed a charge sheet against members of NSCN-IM for their involvement in the killing. (Representational Photo)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday announced cash rewards for information on five absconding members of the Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM) for their alleged involvement in the killing of Arunachal Pradesh legislator Tirong Aboh and 10 others in May 2019.

The agency announced Rs 3 lakh award each for information on Absolon Tangkhul, Apem, and Victor Tangkhul. Rs 2 lakh each was announced for information on James Kiwang and Rabi Wangno.

National People’s Party legislator Aboh and 10 others were killed when their convoy was ambushed near Pansum Thong village. They were on their way from Dibrugarh (Assam) to Khonsa when the incident happened. The case was handed over to NIA in June.

Aboh was killed ahead of the announcement of assembly election results. Aboh was declared the winner and his widow, Chakat Aboh, won his seat in September as an Independent candidate in a by-election.

In January, NIA filed a charge sheet against four members of NSCN-IM for their involvement in the killing.

“Investigation has established that members of the terrorist group NSCN-IM conspired to commit the terrorist act of killing Tirong Aboh and 10 others. The terrorist act was a result of a larger conspiracy due to opposition by the MLA of anti-development and extortion activities of NSCN-IMM,” an NIA statement said.

It added Absolom, Jenpi, Josaham, and Masangva allegedly carried out the killing, and another accused Jai Kishan Sharma financed the attack.

NIA has arrested six accused in connection with the case so far.

NSCN-IM is the biggest and oldest Naga rebel outfit. It has been in peace talks with the Centre since 1997 and signed a framework agreement in 2015. The peace talks with NSCN-IM and seven other pro-talks rebel outfits concluded in October. A formal deal to end the decades old Naga insurgency is still awaited.