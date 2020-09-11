NIA files chargesheet against 7 ULFA-I cadres for killing of Assam police officer

The charge sheet, under various sections of Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, Explosives Substances Act and Arms Act, was filed on September 10. (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet against seven cadres of the banned United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent (ULFA-I) for their involvement in the killing of an Assam Police officer two years ago.

Also read: Security forces nab 5 ULFA bomb experts in Assam, bust recruitment drive

The charge sheet, under various sections of Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, Explosives Substances Act and Arms Act, was filed on Thursday in the court of a special NIA judge in Guwahati.

The seven ULFA-I cadres names as accused are Bijit Gogoi alias Arunodoi Dahotia, Kanto Bora alias Rupom Asom, Santosh Gogoi, Jushinta Moran alias Yankho Asom, Bubul Moran alias Tiger Asom, Dipankar Borah alias Ghutuk and Mamun Dihingia.

As per the charge sheet, on May 4, 2018, the officer-in-charge of Bordumsa police station in Tinsukia district, Bhaskar Kalita, received specific input regarding presence of ULFA-I cadre inside a house in Kujupathar village.

Following this, a joint operation was launched by police and paramilitary forces to nab the cadres. “During the process of cordoning of the suspect premises, ULFA-I militants hiding inside a locked house started firing indiscriminately at the police, which resulted in the death of OC Bordumsa Sub-Inspector Bhaskar Kalita,” an NIA release issued on Friday stated.

“Taking advantage of poor light conditions, ULFA-I militants managed to escape into the nearby jungle. While escaping, they snatched away the AK-47 from the deceased police officer,” it added.

The case was handled by Assam Police till June 2019 after which NIA stepped in and started their investigations.

It was revealed during investigation that the killing of the police officer was the result of a conspiracy hatched by the accused on instructions of Arunodoi Dahotia.

Subsequently, four of the seven accused and another ULFA-I cadre (who has died since) came from their Myanmar camps to Tinsukia district, armed with assault weapons, IEDs and explosive powder etc. with the aim of raising funds for the banned outfit and committing terrorist acts across Assam.

“On receipt of the said information, the same was sought to be thwarted by OC Bordumsa Sub-Inspector Bhaskar Kalita and his team. During the process of laying the cordon, the ULFA-I cadres fired indiscriminately on OC Bordumsa, who was leading from the front, thus killing him,” the release stated.

While three of the accused named in the charge sheet, Bubul Moran, Dipankar Borah and Mamun Dihingia have been arrested, the other four are still absconding. Further investigations into the case are still on.