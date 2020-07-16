Sections
Nigdi ration card office clerk tests positive; 18 employees under home quarantine

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 18:36 IST

By Jigar Hindocha,

Pune: Employees of the ration card office in Nigdi will discontinue going to office as one of its clerks tested positive on Wednesday.

With the one-day lockdown in force, the office is closed for the general public, but employees were going to the office to complete pending work.

Now, all 18 employees will spend the next 14 days in home quarantine.

“I had advised the clerk to get a test done as he was not recovering from a fever. He had complained about not feeling well eight days earlier, and his reports came in yesterday evening. As advised by top officials, we have shut our office from today [Thursday],” said Dinesh Taware, naib tehsildar, zonal officer, ward A.



Before the current lockdown, the ration card office saw a huge rush of residents seeking to make and/or update ration cards.

Taware had asked for police bandobast as people were not following social distancing norms.

“We were worried about the crowds and were telling people to follow social distancing norms, but most did not listen to us,” added Taware.

“Other employees and myself, will get tested only if we show symptoms. Currently, all employees will follow a 14-day self-quarantine at home,” Taware said.

‘Please do Covid test if you have visited Nigdi ration card office’

Dinesh Taware, naib tehsildar, zonal officer, ward A, said, “Those who have visited the ration card office in the last eight days are requested to take a Covid test if you are showing any symptoms, like a fever.”

