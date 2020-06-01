Nigerian among six held with 3.5kg heroin in Mohali

The Mohali police have recovered 3.5 kg heroin, worth Rs 18 crore in international market, and Rs 1 lakh drug money with the arrest of six people, including a Nigerian national, superintendent of police (investigation) Harmandeep Singh Haans said on Monday.

The crime investigating agency (CIA) set up a naka on the Chhajjumajra village road in Kharar on the basis of a tip-off on May 28, said Haans.

Two people in a car tried to escape on seeing police, but were nabbed. In all, five men were arrested: Parivar Singh of Ballomajra in Mohali, Ravi Verma of Sunny Enclave in Kharar and Dalvinder Singh of Khehra Kalan in Mohali besides Anjul Sodhi and Neelu of Sirsa in Haryana. A Maruti Swift car and a Chevrolet car along with 1.3 kg heroin and Rs 1 lakh drug money were seized from them, said the SP.

Upon their interrogation, police nabbed another drug supplier, a Nigerian national named David, from Delhi on May 31, and seized 2.2 kg heroin from him.

Haans said the gang had been active in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh for long. One of the accused, Dalvinder Singh, has been supplying heroin for the past four years and has three cases registered against him in the region.

He along with Anjul Sodhi and Neelu used to bring heroin from Delhi and sell it in the region at high prices, said the SP. Ravi Verma and Parivar Singh used to supply their consignment in Mohali and Chandigarh. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, has been registered at the Kharar (City) police station.