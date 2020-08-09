Night curfew strikes another blow to Ludhiana’s already-struggling restaurant sector

Sections
With fear gripping the residents and not much support provided by the government, the owners said the sector will not be able to survive for long.

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 00:38 IST

By Harsimran Singh Batra, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The restaurant business in the city has suffered another blow with the imposition of a night curfew in the district from 9pm onwards.

Owner of Basant restaurants, Bhupinder Basant, said, “Only 25% restaurants had reopened so far due to low footfall and high expenses. Businesses had slowly started to come back on track after the government allowed the restaurants to open till 10 pm, but the new decision to shut down the units at 9pm will further hit the business. The government should at least allow home delivery till 10pm, so that owners can at least bear the expenses to run the restaurant.”

Owner of Hawai Adda restaurant, Prince Makkar, said, “We haven’t opened the restaurant since the lockdown was announced in March. After the government allowed restaurants to operate till 10pm from August 1, we felt relieved and were planning to reopen. But with these new conditions of allowing restaurants to operate at only 50% capacity and only till 9pm, we have decided to further delay the opening.”



The office bearers of the Hotel and Restaurant Association rued that the government was not bothered about the hospitality sector and hoteliers were muling shutting down due to their negligent behaviour. President of the Hotel and Restaurant Association Amarvir Singh said, “It is high time that the government provides relief to the sector otherwise the businesses will collapse and many owners will be forced to shut their establishments permanently.”

