NIIFT, Ludhiana, organises webinar for students

Students can apply for admissions online on www.niiftindia.com.

Updated: May 15, 2020 23:39 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

More than hundred students and faculty members across the country participated in the webinar. (Getty Images)

Northern India Institute of Fashion Technology (NIIFT), Ludhiana, organised a webinar on ‘Inspiration and impact of art on fashion’. It was coordinated by Rajwinder Kaur, head of fashion design department.

More than hundred students and faculty members across the country participated and interacted with designer Gaurang Shah. He shared his views on the topic “How art influenced me to create a fusion of paintings and textiles in my work”.

Kaur said that the institute strives to organise such interactive sessions for the students to provide them opportunities.

Poonam Aggarwal Thakur appreciated the efforts of the faculty for organising the webinar. She also told about the ongoing admission process and the last date of receiving applications is May 22, 2020. Students can apply online on www.niiftindia.com.



